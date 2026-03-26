Minister Hints Possible André Ayew Return To Black Stars

André Ayew

Ghana’s Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has indicated that a potential return of André Ayew to the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup would not come as a surprise—though he stressed that the final call lies with the technical team.

Ayew, Ghana’s most capped player, has been absent from the national side since the disappointing campaign at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, where the Black Stars exited at the group stage. Following that setback, the veteran forward returned to club football, eventually signing for NAC Breda after a six-month period without a club following his departure from Le Havre.

His return to action has reignited debate among fans and pundits over whether he should be recalled to the national team ahead of this summer’s Mundial.

Adams made his position clear, while distancing himself from selection decisions.

“Fortunately, I’m the minister. Unfortunately, I’m not the coach. The coach has the final say on this. If they include him, why not? I won’t be surprised.”

The 36-year-old was notably left out of Ghana’s squad for upcoming international friendlies against Austria and Germany later this month, a decision that has further fueled discussions about his future with the team.

Since joining NAC Breda as a free agent, Ayew has made 11 appearances and scored once—form that has divided opinion but continues to keep his name in the national conversation.

Despite the uncertainty, Ayew remains a towering figure in Ghanaian football, having played key roles in multiple AFCON campaigns and representing the country on the global stage at previous World Cups.

By Wletsu Ransford