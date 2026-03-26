Kofi Adams Reveals Strategy Behind Black Stars’ World Cup Qualification

Kofi Adams

Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has shed light on the decisive measures that sparked the Black Stars’ remarkable resurgence that secured their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The senior national team had faced a turbulent period after failing to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in over two decades—an outcome that triggered widespread frustration and even fan boycotts.

But the narrative quickly shifted. With six crucial qualifying matches remaining, the Black Stars mounted an impressive comeback, recording five wins and a draw to book their ticket to the global showpiece.

Adams admitted that belief in the team had significantly declined during the difficult phase.

“There were a lot of people who gave up on Black Stars,” he said. “But through a certain strategic pull-up, we have been able to play six matches, won five and drawn one, and that made it possible for us to qualify.”

According to the Minister, the revival was driven by a coordinated effort involving multiple stakeholders. Key among them was strong backing from the Presidency, alongside a renewed wave of support from fans who returned in large numbers to the Accra Sports Stadium.

A cornerstone of the transformation, Adams revealed, was a restructuring of the team’s management approach and incentive system. Moving away from the traditional focus on match bonuses, the new strategy emphasied collective responsibility and the ultimate goal of qualification.

“We started first by letting them know that we’re not going to pay them winning bonuses as it used to be… we want them to manage the team to make sure that we qualify,” he explained.

As preparations intensify, the Black Stars are currently in Austria fine-tuning their squad ahead of upcoming international friendlies. They are scheduled to take on Austria on March 27 in Vienna before traveling to Stuttgart to face Germany on March 30.