Ghana Not Afraid Of Germany- Kurt Okraku Ahead Of Friendly

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, has declared that the Black Stars no longer fear elite opposition as they prepare for a high-profile international friendly against Germany.

Speaking during a fundraiser for Ghana’s participation at the 2026 World Cup, Okraku emphasised a shift in the national team’s mentality under head coach, Otto Addo.

The GFA President noted that while a fixture against a powerhouse like Germany might have caused trepidation in the past, the current squad is built on a foundation of confidence and tactical growth.

“A few years ago, if you heard a fixture like Ghana versus Germany, you’d be afraid,” Okraku stated. “But today, we are very confident.”

“The intangible assets that have been put together by Coach Addo and his team will make Ghana proud,” he added.

The friendly, scheduled for March 30, 2026, in Stuttgart, serves as a vital litmus test for the Black Stars following their recent qualification for the FIFA World Cup.

Ghana has been drawn into Group L alongside England, Croatia, and Panama. Okraku dismissed any “underdog” labels for the tournament, asserting that the team “fears no foe.”

A Sports Desk Report