MUSIGA Honours Hammer Nti

Hammer Nti receiving his citation from Augustina Addison

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has commemorated World Music Day in the Ashanti Region by honouring Hammer Nti, host of the ‘Hammer Time’ entertainment show on Kumasi-based Pure FM for his impactful contributions to the Ghanaian music industry.

Presenting the citation in Hammer’s honour, the Ashanti Regional Chairperson of MUSIGA, Mrs. Augustina Addison, praised Hammer’s efforts at ensuring the growth and well-being of the industry actors.

The citation read in part: “Sacrificing time, money, energy and other resources to seek the welfare of individuals or a group of people, preaches love and affection towards them.

“MUSIGA recognises and value all that you have given to support the growth and well-being of the music industry, and thus wishes to have you around us in all endeavours.

“As we celebrate World Music Day 2023, it is worthy to show our appreciation for your immeasurable support given us.

“Money cannot buy your love, affection, loyalty or devotion, therefore, we wish to say Ayekoo, thank you and God bless you.”

‘Hammer Time,’ which airs on Pure FM on Fridays and rebroadcasted on YouTube under the ‘Hammer Time’ YouTube channel, has undoubtedly sustained the Ghanaian indigenous music drive and promoted the well-being of musicians.