Shatta Wale Rocks Kuchoko Roots Festival Tomorrow

Shatta Wale

Popular Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, known in real life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr, has been invited to perform at this year’s edition of Kuchoko Roots Festival which takes place tomorrow, June 24, at the Alliance Francaise in Accra.

The organisers of the event are stopping at nothing to ensure Shatta Wale and other artistes on the bill deliver a one-of-a-kind concert.

“Shatta Wale is ready for a good show. He will treat music fans with most of his popular hit songs and good stagecraft. The event will be unique and historic,” they told BEATWAVES.

They revealed that, this year’s edition of the event will feature an incredible line-up of artistes, including highlife artiste Samuel Owusu.

Shatta Wale would perform alongside artistes such as Blakk Rasta, Ras Kuuku, St. Lucia, QshanDeya from St. Vincent, Ras Simposh and ZMo from Burkina Faso and a host of others.

He is expected to entertain fans with songs like ‘Dancehall King’, ‘Enter The Net’, ‘Like My Thing’, ‘Taking Over’, ‘Ayoo’, ‘Forgetti’, ‘Shatta City’, ‘Love Tempo’ among others.

The organisers explained that Shatta Wale’s performance on stage will be packed with drama, real entertainment, suspense and thrills from the beginning to the end.

The event, the organisers disclosed, will be phenomenal, with Shatta Wale and Blakk Rasta headlining it.

Blakk Rasta, who will be performing with his band, The Herbalist Band, promised to thrill music fans with back to back hits from both his old and current albums.

Some of the songs he is expected to perform at the festival include, ‘Serwaa Akoto’, ‘My Africa Queen’, ‘Barak Obama’, ‘Natural Africa Mystic’, ‘Bola Bird’, ‘Bye Bye’ among others.

The organisers stressed that the event would be a unique experience for fans, adding that Ghanaians should throng the venue to experience an extraordinary musical concert tomorrow.

By George Clifford Owusu