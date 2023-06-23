Burger Red Drops ‘Honeymoon’

Burger Red

Belgium-based Ghanaian highlife musician, Felix Asante Oppong, known in the music scene as Burger Red, has officially released his soul-touching single titled ‘Honeymoon’.

To satisfy the demands of fans of highlife music, the mid-tempo song has been equipped with lyrics that are carefully combined with motivating rhythms and solid drum beats.

The song is the ultimate definition of high caliber work in every way, embracing several musical conventions that gives it the characteristic highlife flavour that many Ghanaian music fans are accustomed to.

Currently being played on all local radio stations, the song has a chance to become a huge smash hit in the country.

Indeed, some music stakeholders who have had the opportunity to hear the song have called it an instant hit.

The song, which targeted at people of all ages, is currently available on online digital music platforms for download.

Hopes are that Burger Red would climb up the music chart in a matter of weeks because many music enthusiasts in the country love his song.

A product of Sunyani Polytechnic, Burger Red, who started his music career at the age of 12, is simply a hope to the future of Ghana’s music industry and an adorable person to behold on stage.

He expressed optimism that his newly released hit single will attract massive attention from Ghanaian music fans, adding that the single will boost the image of highlife music in Ghana and beyond.

Burger Red is under Frankie Taylor Management, an artiste management outfit based in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

By George Clifford Owusu