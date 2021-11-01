   MUSIGA Presidential Race Heats Up

Deborah Freeman

The race for who leads the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has gone up one notch.

This follows the entry of the current acting General Secretary, Deborah Freeman to the race. After the resolution of the nearly two years of legal tussles against the union, it was agreed that nominations for the election of national executives should be reopened.

At the vetting for aspirants for the national elections, there were three new aspirants which included the acting General Secretary.

This brings to three, the number of aspirants for the MUSIGA Presidential slot. The other two are the acting President Bessa Simons and the Greater Accra chairman, Ras Caleb Appiah-Levi.

The elections are scheduled for January 12, 2022 with the new executives coming into office in February 2022.

Ahead of the showdown, MUSIGA has spelt out the rules of engagement for persons interested in leading the body.

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) will supervise the elections which will be held in all the regional capitals.

For the MUSIGA presidency, two legendary musicians, Bessa Simons, who has served as the national vice president for the past eight years, is going against Ras Caleb Appiah-Levi, who is the current president of the Greater Accra Region.

BEATWAVES gathered that candidates for the national elections who have been vetted by the previous election committee will not undergo any vetting apart from the new candidates who filed for the national elections.

One of the presidential aspirants, Caleb Appiah-Levi in 2019 sued MUSIGA after citing some anomalies with the elections such as bloated registers, missing names, and registering people beyond deadlines.