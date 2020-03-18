Muslims Call Off Friday Prayers

National Chief Imam

The National Chief Imam, in consultation with other leaders of the Islamic faith, has directed that the Friday congregational prayers by Muslims be suspended.

This, according to a statement from the Office of the National Chief Imam, is in line with the President’s directive on combating the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The leadership included the Shias, Tijanniyas and Ahmadiya Muslim Mission.

The statement said, “The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has become a global threat which requires necessary action to be taken to confront it to preserve lives and property. Jummah prayers in Ghana have been suspended beginning 20th March 2020 for the next four weeks.”

According to the statement, the situation is being monitored and when necessary further directives would be issued.

In a related development in Kumasi, the leadership of the Alhlinsuna Wal Jamaa in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional Chief Imam and the Sarkin Zongo of the Ashanti Region have also endorsed the President’s call.

Alhaji Mohammed Ridwan Kudibawaasa, the facilitator of the meeting, said, “We have all endorsed the President’s directives.”

By A.R. Gomda