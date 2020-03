Two Italians have been blocked from entering Ghana as the West African nation step up efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (covid-19).

According to him, on Monday night March 16, 2020, the Italians were enroute to Ghana but arrangements were made with the airline not to allow them to land in Ghana.

He said the two were coming from the epicenter.

He said they were barred from disembarking the plane.

(e-mail: tarluemelvin12@gmail.com)

BY Melvin Tarlue