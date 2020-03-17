1 More Covid-19 Case Confirmed In Ghana

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed one more case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to seven.

The patient is a 35-year-old male, and a Ghanaian who returned to Accra from France within the past 14 days, making the latest case another imported one.

The COVID-19 outbreak response management update website confirming the case said “7 confirmed cases as at 17th March 2020, 15:00 GMT.”

“The case is being managed in isolation and he is in stable condition,” the Ghana Health Service said in a tweet.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has described the latest case as unfortunate.

“Ghana we have unfortunately recorded a 7th case of Covid-19 in Ghana,” he tweeted.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri