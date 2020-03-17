Gov’t Spent $8.97m On New 100, 200 Cedi Notes

Ken Ofori-Atta

The Government of Ghana spent 8.97 million dollars in printing the new 100 and 200 cedi notes, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has revealed.

Mr Ofori-Atta made the revelation in Parliament Tuesday while he was answering questions from Lambusie MP Edward Dery.

“The information obtained from the Bank of Ghana indicates that the cost of printing the 100 and 200 Ghana cedi notes was 8.97 million dollars. This is made of 4.45 million dollars and 4.53 million dollars for the 100 and 200 Ghana cedis,” Mr Ofori Atta said.

He added that the Bank of Ghana will provide details in their financial statements to be published soon.

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) in November last year launched the new higher denomination Ghana cedi banknotes.

A new GH¢2 coin was also launched.

–Starrfm.com.gh