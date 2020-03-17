Former Ebola Zone, Liberia Confirms 2 Coronavirus Cases

Two Liberians have reportedly tested positive for coronavirus in Monrovia.

Liberia which few years suffered the deadly Ebola Virus Disease, killing thousands of its citizens, is battling to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

With its poor healthcare system, there are fears the country could suffer another devastation if care is not taken.

Local media reports that the two confirmed cases involve one

Johnny Phillips, Nathaniel Blama.

Mr Blama is the suspended head of the Environmental Protection Agency of Liberia who earlier tested positive for the disease.

Mr Philips is said to be a domestic worker in the house of Mr Blama.

(e-mail: tarluemelvin12@gmail.com)

BY Melvin Tarlue