Coronavirus: Ghana’s Embassy In Berlin Suspends Consular Services

Gina Blay

Ghana’s embassy in Berlin, Germany, has temporarily suspended consular services due to increasing numbers of coronavirus infection in Germany.

The suspension is expected to last for two weeks with effect from Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

It is a precautionary measure, according to a statement issued by the Embassy.

“All applications receive prior to the effective date will be processed and dispatched to applicants,” it said.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Ambassador to Germany, Gina Blay, has admonished all Ghanaians living in Germany to strictly adhere to the World Health Organization’s precautionary measures on Covid-19 in order to remain safe.

By Melvin Tarlue