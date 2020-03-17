UEFA Postpones Euro 2020

Portugal national team

European football governing body, UEFA, has postponed Euro 2020.

The tournament was scheduled to take off from 12 June-12 July 2020.

However, the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic has forced UEFA to postpone the tournament by a year.

It will now take place in 2021, with the decision made during an emergency video conference on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

It will start from 11 June to 11 July 2020, by which time the world is expected to have contained the killer virus.

According to UEFA, “placing any unnecessary pressure on national public services” of its 12 host countries, as well as helping allow domestic competitions to be finished.

President of UEFA, Aleksander Ceferin, noted that “We are at the helm of a sport that vast numbers of people live and breathe that has been laid low by this invisible and fast-moving opponent.

BY Melvin Tarlue