New Mosque For Naval Base . Named After Admiral Tahiru

Rear Admiral Tahiru (rtd) addressing the people at the opening

A new Mosque has been commissioned for use by the Muslim community at the Western Naval Command in Sekondi.

The plush edifice, christened “MM Tahiru Mosque” and could take more than a hundred worshipers at a time, had been named after a retired top naval officer Rear Admiral Muniru Tahiru.

The Mosque complex has toilet facilities and ablution area both male and female.

The commissioning of the mosque was witnessed by prominent personalities including the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sekondi, Andrew Agyapa Mercer.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Mayor of Sekondi-Takoradi, Anthony Kobina Kurentsir Sam, charged the Muslim community, particularly the naval officers to emulate the good works of Rear Admiral Tahiru (rtd) while he was in active service.

He said, he gathered that Rear Admiral Tahiru had the desire to build a mosque for the Muslim community at the Sekondi Naval Base when he was in active service.

The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Chief Executive therefore commended the leadership of the Western Naval Command for their efforts in the construction of the building.

“It is therefore in order that the mosque which appears to be the first ever at the Sekondi Naval Command has been named after the Rear Admiral.

He was hopeful that the mosque would be used to promulgate good virtues such as love, peace and respect for each other since Islam was a religion of peace.

Commodore E.A. Kwafo, Acting Flag Officer Commanding the Western Naval Command, said the mosque was built to help naval personnel who were Muslims to have a decent place to worship Allah as they continued to serve the country.

Rear Admiral Muniru Tahiru, advised all Ghanaians, particularly personnel of the security services to play their respective roles to ensure peace before, during and after the December 2020 general elections.

“We need to stay together as a people, whether as Muslims or Christians. We should live in peace and love one another,” he said.

Rear Admiral Tahiru was recently appointed by the President as Board Chairman of the Zongo Development Fund.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Sekondi