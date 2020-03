Coronavirus-related deaths in Spain reached 491 on Tuesday March 17, 2020.

On Monday, the total number of deaths in Spain stood at 309.

Health officials in Spain made the disclosure as the European battle to contain the spread of coronavirus (covid-19).

Confirmed cases in Spain so far stand at 11,178.

The country is taking stringent measures such as border closures to protect its citizens.

BY Melvin Tarlue