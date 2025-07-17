Mustapha Hamid, 9 Others Charged Over GH₵280m Extortion

Dr. Mustapha Hamid

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has charged former Chief Executive of National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, with multiple charges of corruption, extortion and money laundering allegedly arising from various scrupulous deals during his time at the Authority.

Charged alongside him are seven other individuals and three (3) companies for their various roles in the scheme that resulted in them amassing a whopping GH₵280 million for themselves.

They are Jacob Kwamina Amuah, Coordinator of the Unified Petroleum Pricing Fund (UPPF); Wendy Newman, NPA staff; Albert Ankrah, Director, Kel Logistics Limited; Isaac Mensah, Director, Kel Logistics Limited; Bright Bediako-Mensah, Director, Kel Logistics and Kings Energy Limited and Kwaku Aboagye Acquaah – Director, Kings Energy Limited

The three companies caught in the OSP’s alleged corruption and extortion web are Propnest Limited, Kel Logistics Limited and Kings Energy Limited.

The OSP says the charges stem from investigations initiated by it in late 2024 into alleged unlawful conduct involving the diversion of public funds and collusion with oil marketing and bulk distribution companies.

It says between 2022 and December 2024, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, Jacob Kwamina Amuah and Wendy Newman acting under the “colour of their official duties allegedly orchestrated and operated a criminal extortion scheme through which they unlawfully collected GH₵280,516,127.19 from petroleum transporters and oil marketing companies.”

The OSP says the scheme, initiated by Abdul-Hamid and implemented by Amuah and Newman, lacked any lawful mandate and exploited their positions within the NPA.

“From the proceeds, Amuah is alleged to have handed GH₵24 million directly to Abdul-Hamid between January and December 2024. An additional GH₵227.2 million was channeled through Newman under Amuah’s direction for further disbursement.

Investigations further revealed that the other four accused persons, in collaboration with a fugitive director of Kel Logistics Limited, created and utilised Propnest Ltd., Kel Logistics Ltd., and Kings Energy Ltd. as vehicles for laundering the illicit proceeds.

The laundered funds were allegedly used to purchase and construct houses, acquire trucks for an oil distribution business, and build fuel stations—all as part of efforts to conceal and disguise the origin of the criminal proceeds.

All seven individuals and three companies have been charged with a total of 25 counts, including extortion by a Public Officer, conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering, money Laundering.

The OSP says one suspect identified as Osei Tutu Adjei, a Director of Kel Logistics Ltd. is currently at large.

The accused persons have been apprehended and are set to appear on a date to be determined by the court for their pleas to be taken.

“The OSP reaffirms its commitment to investigating and prosecuting corruption and corruption-related offences without fear or favour, and urges all public institutions to remain vigilant and report suspected cases of corruption.”

BY Gibril Abdul Razak