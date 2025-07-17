OSP Chases Ofori-Atta’s Chef de Cabinet

Ernest Darko Akore

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has declared former Technical Advisor at the Ministry of Finance, Ernest Darko Akore wanted over alleged corruption and related offences.

The OSP’s artwork declaring the 67-year-old wanted indicated that he is being sought for investigations for offences related to the Revenue Assurance contract between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilization Limited (SML).

According to the OSP, Mr. Okare who is believed to have both Ghanaiana and American citizenship, could possibly be hiding in the United Kingdom, the United States, Hong Kong or South Africa.

It added that anyone with information on his where about should contact the Office via a call or WhatsApp on 0554494499 or 0554494488.

Mr. Akore is the latest to be sought after by the OSP in relation to the GRA and SML contract which the Office says was fraught with corruption and related offences.

The OSP has declared former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta wanted for corruption and related offences and has triggered processes that have led to him being placed in the INTERPOL Red Notice.

The Office has also arrested former Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah and seven other individuals, including current and former staff of GRA, officials of SML and the Public Procurement Authority (PPA).

Their arrest and detention is in connection with their alleged involvement in corruption and related offences relating to the award of the controversial revenue assurance contracts between the GRA and SML.

Other suspects include Isaac Crentsil, a former Commissioner of Customs, now General Manager at SML and Christian Tetteh Sottie, a former Technical Advisor at GRA, now Managing Director of SML who were all arrested and detained on Tuesday after they failed to meet the bail terms.

The OSP has also arrested Evans Adusei, CEO of SML; Philip Mensah, a former Deputy Commissioner (Legal) at GRA, now Legal Consultant to SML; Kofi Nti, a former Commissioner-General of GRA; Joseph Kuruk and Faustina Adjorkor, both officials of PPA.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak