Ghanaian Referees Daniel Laryea, Roland Addy Named For CHAN 2024 Tournament

TWO OF GHANA’S top match officials, Daniel Laryea and Roland Nii Addy Dodoo, have been selected by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to officiate at the 2024 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN), scheduled to take place from August 2 to 30 in Kenya, Rwanda, and Tanzania.

Roland Addy will serve as one of 26 assistant referees for the tournament. His selection comes on the back of his participation in a final preparatory camp held in Cairo and a string of consistent performances in both domestic and continental competitions.

Addy is widely respected for his composure and precision on the field, reinforcing the confidence CAF continues to place in Ghanaian officiating.

Daniel Laryea, a seasoned referee with extensive experience across Africa and beyond, has been appointed as one of 18 Video Match Officials (VMOs) for the tournament. His inclusion further cements his status as one of the continent’s most trusted and accomplished referees.

The CHAN tournament, which features players who compete in their national leagues, also serves as a key platform for referees to display their skills on the continental stage. Ghana’s representation among the officials underscores the country’s growing influence in African football officiating.

BY Wletsu Ransford