My Comment Has Been Misinterpreted– NAPO On Nkrumah-Akufo-Addo Comparison

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO), the running mate to NPP’s flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has addressed the controversy surrounding his recent remarks comparing the governance of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to Ghana’s first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Disputing the interpretations of his comments made during his unveiling at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi on July 9, 2024, NAPO asserted, “They have misinterpreted what I said. I said since 1957 from Kwame Nkrumah’s tenure to date, no government has worked more than Nana Akufo-Addo.”

NAPO further lamented the perceived dichotomy in politics where honesty is often misconstrued, stating, “In our politics, if you speak the truth, they say you are ungrateful, if you tell lies, you are praised.”

Dr. Opoku Prempeh made these clarifications during his visit to the Omanhene of Wassa Amenfi traditional area and the Western Regional House of Chiefs President, Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyim II on Wednesday, July 10.

Despite his intent to convey President Akufo-Addo’s development strides, NAPO’s assertion that no leader has matched the current President’s contributions to the nation stirred up a storm of controversy.

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) responded by calling for immediate action, urging NAPO to apologize and resign from governmental and political roles within 24 hours.

The CPP cautioned that failure to comply could lead to sanctions from higher governmental authorities and potential public protests.

