Bawumia Fires Up: I’m Looking Forward To Debate Mahama

The political landscape in Ghana has been heating up following the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s challenging call for a pre-election debate with his main contender, John Dramani Mahama.

As Dr. Bawumia traverses his home regions in the five northern territories, he expressed readiness to engage in an economic and governance discourse with Mahama but raised suspicion about the latter’s reluctance.

During a campaign event in the North East, Dr. Bawumia claimed that the opposition leader is evading a debate as he fears being confronted with the hollowness of his policies including his much touted 24-hour economy.

Criticizing Mahama’s purported “24-hour economy” concept as empty rhetoric, Bawumia vowed to expose any lack of substance in the former president’s propositions through open debate.

“I’m looking forward to a debate with John Mahama on the economy, country and governance but I’m afraid that he is running away from a debate. Isn’t it? His people say he doesn’t want to debate. He doesn’t want to debate because he knows I will expose the emptiness of his policies. He says he has a 24-hour economy that he cannot explain. It’s as empty as empty barrel. He cannot explain it and none of his people can explain it. They say they’ll be exporting lions and elephants but when we meet man and man we will debate and the country will see where our policies lie. That’s where we should go, we should give the country an opportunity to listen to us but but if he chooses not to debate then I will continue to sell ny policies to the people of Ghana and you’ll take the decision,” Dr. Bawumia said during the campaign.

Despite this challenge, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, spokesperson for the John Mahama Campaign Team, rebuffed calls for a head-to-head clash between the two candidates.

In her response, Mogtari conveyed confidence in Mahama’s prowess and foresight, insinuating a debate would only highlight his superiority over his opponent.

She highlighted the past debates between Mahama and Akufo-Addo, indicating that Mahama emerged victorious due to his unmatched expertise and energy.

Mogtari emphasized that, given Mahama’s capabilities, the need for a formal debate seemed redundant at present, suggesting potential reconsideration by higher authorities in the future.

“I personally have no appetite for a debate, I think that we debate when we literally know that our issues are probably parallel…When I look at what we have, when I look at the current trajectory, when I look at the failings of this particular administration, I ask myself why do we need to put up with a debate? But of course, this is a decision that the upper people usually will make.

“It’s not my decision to make, as the debates and conversations go along, maybe eventually some conversations will happen around it, and of course, who knows?

“We do know all about the debates between John Mahama and then candidate Akufo-Addo and we know who won those debates. So, I believe that the fact that Mr Mahama is a man whose energy and knowledge is unparallel is not in doubt. And I’m sure on any day, whomever, I know he’s going to win the debate. But I don’t think that immediately I will want to see that you put them through strict proof first,” she told host Bernard Avle.

The differing stances from both camps have stirred debate among political analysts and citizens alike, with anticipation building around the possibility of witnessing a scholarly exchange of ideas on national matters. As the election fervor intensifies, the prospect of a dialogue between Bawumia and Mahama continues to linger, with spectators eager to witness the clash of contrasting ideologies and approaches towards governance.

By Vincent Kubi