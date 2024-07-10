Afua Asantewaa Is Bedmate Ambassador

Afua Asantewaa ‘Singathon’ has landed yet another ambassadorial deal.

The pretty looking Guinness World Record (GWR) attemptee joined the prestigious furniture giants for a 12-monrh duration subject to renewal.

And per the contract signed at the Bedmate office near ABC Junction, the signee would help with the promotion of Bedmate’s 2Oth anniversary celebration, images for billboards, press appearance, quarterly performance in TVC, publish Bedmate monthly promotional messages on her social media pages as well as perform roles in line with being a brand ambassador for Bedmate.

General Manager of Bedmate, Xie Young Fu said after putting pen to paper “We are glad to have Afua Asantewaa on board. We believe we will travel far on this journey, our products are top range, we don’t compromise on quality and that is what our new ambassador represents.”

Afua Asantewaa in her acceptance remarks said ” I am indeed elated for this partnership, l consider it as a great honor and a privilege. I will do my uttermost best to to push your quality products to as many homes, churches, Mosques and offices as possible.”