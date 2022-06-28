My Father Caught Me Masturbating- MOG

Gospel musician, Nana Yaw Boakye, popularly known as MOG Music confessed to his struggles with masturbation as a teenager.

According to him, he masturbated most of the time after he was introduced to it by a friend after Junior High School.

In an interview on the Delay Show, he disclosed that he had however given up after he was caught by his dad who subjected him to severe beatings.

“One of the days, I was masturbating in one of the rooms when my father walked in and caught me red-handed.

The beatings I received that day were not easy. He lashed me while raining insults on me,” he confessed.

After that incident, he indicated that he prayed to God to help him do away with the habit of masturbating and since then his life has never been the same.

The musician who is currently one of Ghana’s award-winning gospel musicians doing well for themselves said he has since felt no need to touch himself again.

By Francis Addo