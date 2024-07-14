My First Job Was Working At A Beach In Ghana– Rema

Nigeria’s afrobeat superstar, Rema, has disclosed that his first work experience was at a beach bar in Ghana. During an interview on Capital Xtra, the 24-year-old artist opened up about his challenging past and how it shaped his career.

“At some point, things got hard, and I had to man up. My past life has the same effect on my present life. I had to work hard because I lost my brother and I lost my dad, and I was the only one; things were left to me. I had to put things in place. So, I had to work hard; I did all sorts of things,” Rema shared. “I worked at a beach bar; that was my first job in Ghana.”

Rema, whose real name is Divine Ikubor, was born on May 1, 2000, in Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria. Known for his international hit song “Calm Down,” which features pop star Selena Gomez on the remix, Rema has quickly risen to fame in the global music scene.

The afrobeat sensation’s story of resilience and hard work resonates with many of his fans, showing that his success is rooted in overcoming personal adversities.