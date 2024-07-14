Fiifi Coleman Returns With “Prison Graduates”

Fiifi Coleman Productions is set to enchant theatre enthusiasts with its latest play, “Prison Graduates.”

Known for his compelling productions such as “Dilemma of a Ghost,” “The Slaves,” and “Sons and Daughters,” Fiifi Coleman is back with another thought-provoking theatrical experience.

“Prison Graduates,” written by the late Efo Kojo Mawugbe and directed by Fiifi Coleman, delves into the lives of four prisoners granted presidential amnesty.

The prisoners face a dilemma as they weigh the benefits of freedom against the harsh realities of the outside world, questioning what could prevent them from reverting to their criminal ways amid current economic crises.

The play boasts a stellar cast including seasoned actresses Naa Ashorkor, Mavis Abrokwah, Jacqueline Ama Ansah, and Queen Grace Adjetey.

The performances are scheduled to take place at the National Theatre in Accra, opening on July 26 at 8pm, with additional shows on July 27 at 4pm and 8pm.

Fiifi Coleman expressed his enthusiasm for the play: “It’s been a long time coming. I have waited for 8years to produce this play because of the messages it carries.”

Audiences can anticipate an immersive experience, replete with feet-stomping moments and uproarious laughter. The production will also feature various giveaways and a special session calling for peace in the upcoming elections.

The play is supported by Duchess Merchant Capital and 4UK and Worldwide Visas, Ghana.

“Prison Graduates” promises not only to entertain but also to spark meaningful discussions about societal challenges.