Abena Kyei Boakye Unveiled As Ambassador For Immulate Herbal Supplement

Renowned TV host and actress Abena Kyei Boakye has been announced as a brand ambassador for the Immulate Herbal Supplement, a flagship product of Kantanka Herbal Pharmaceuticals and Research Center.

The supplement, designed to enhance health and wellness, is also endorsed by actor and TV host Akwasi Boadi Akrobeto and creative artist Papa Yaw Atamle.

The Immulate Herbal Supplement, developed by Emeritus Professor Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka and his team of experts including Dr. (Med) Kwabena Safo, is FDA-approved and acclaimed for its benefits in immune system support and integrative medicine applications. It is particularly beneficial for conditions such as Hepatitis B, Hypertension, Diabetes, Immunosuppression, and stress-related health issues.

Beyond its health benefits, the Immulate Herbal Supplement promises significant economic opportunities by fostering employment across the African continent, particularly for Ghanaian youth.

This initiative aligns with Kantanka’s mission to uplift communities and drive economic development.

Abena Kyei Boakye, a prominent figure in Ghanaian media, is celebrated for her dynamic presentation style on Kantanka TV’s “Fontomfrom” morning show.

She first gained public attention as the third runner-up in the 2011 Ghana’s Most Beautiful beauty pageant, representing the Brong-Ahafo Region.

In addition to her television career, Abena is an accomplished entrepreneur, actress, and movie producer.

She is the CEO of Suzzymens Ventures and the Eno Boakyewaa Foundation, an NGO dedicated to social causes.

Her academic achievements include a Master’s degree in International Relations and Diplomacy from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), underscoring her dedication to personal and professional development.