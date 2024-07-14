Young Musician Lynched For ’Chopping’ Married Woman

An Upcoming Musician, Nana Yaw, known by his stage name Wyllbeemusic has been lynched at Abuakwa-Tanoso in the Ashanti Region while passing the night in a married woman’s residence.

The deceased from Sowutuom reportedly travelled from Accra to Kumasi to spend several days with his girlfriend, whom unknown to him, was married to a man who is based outside the country.

His wife however lives with her in-laws.

Around 1am last Friday, the deceased reportedly woke up to attend to nature call outside when he was spotted by some occupants of the compound house who confronted him, suspecting him to be a thief.

While being questioned, the deceased allegedly explained that he had come to spend time with his girlfriend in the house, but the girl when confronted denied ever knowing him to protect her marriage.

This escalated the situation as occupants of the house alerted neighbors that they had caught a thief, leading to the deceased being brutally beaten.

The deceased was taken to a local hospital early in the morning after the family was informed about their son’s situation.

He passed away after being transferred to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for further medical assistance.

His family stated they were unaware of his journey.

The deceased body has since been deposited at a certain morgue pending autopsy.

BY Daniel Bampoe