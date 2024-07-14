Baffour Awuah Replaces Napo NPP In Manhyia South

Baffour Awuah

A private legal practitioner, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah has emerged the winner of the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primary in the Manhyia South Constituency.

The closely watched contest, held on Sunday, July 14, 2024 saw Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah securing 376 votes to claim victory over his contenders.

Nana Owusu Prempeh, brother of the outgoing MP, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh popularly called Napo garnered 141 votes, showcasing a clear lead by Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah.

The other contestants, Akwasi Coker Gyambibi and James Owusu, received 2 and 7 votes respectively, highlighting the dominance of the winning candidate.

The primary was necessitated after the nomination of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as the running mate to NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, leading to a vacancy in the crucial Manhyia South Constituency seat. As a stronghold of the NPP, the outcome of the primary holds immense significance as the winner is set to vie in the upcoming general election to become the Member of Parliament for the constituency.

Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah’s resounding victory reflects a shift in the political landscape of the constituency and sets the stage for a competitive election that will ultimately determine the new representative for Manhyia South.

With this win, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah has positioned himself as a formidable candidate poised to carry forward the party’s legacy in the constituency while facing notable opposition from other political parties.

By Vincent Kubi