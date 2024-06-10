My Focus Is on Developing Atiwa West- Korkor Asante

The Parliamentary candidate for the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, for Atiwa West Constituency in the Eastern Region, Lawyer Korkor Asante has articulated her commitment to addressing not only the infrastructural and social needs of her constituents but the economic empowerment of the people.

The aim is to revitalise their economic prospects through apprenticeship and entrepreneurial skills development.

According to her, she believes that these efforts will render her constituents, especially the youth, economically self-reliant, thus ensuring a prosperous future.

The NPP Parliamentary Candidate said this over the weekend, during a three-day skills training program she organized for her constituents at Kwabeng, and Abomosu respectively.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Lawyer Korkor Asante asserts her intention to nurture the natural talents of the youth, equipping them with employable skills that will afford them a competitive edge over their peers and facilitating opportunities for them to establish businesses or secure employment without barriers.

The program aimed to unearth potential talents within Atiwa West, particularly among the youth, with the ultimate goal of mitigating youth unemployment.

Lawyer Korkor explained that while some constituents could not pursue further education beyond the Basic and SHS levels, they possess innate potential that warrant cultivation.

She reiterated her commitment to honing such capabilities while ensuring opportunities for those eligible for formal sector employment.

She urged participants to approach the training with seriousness, emphasizing that artisanal competencies are more lucrative in developed countries than public sector jobs, hence her prioritization of this area.

The training covered various areas including baking & confectionery products and makeup artistry.

Additionally, Lawyer Korkor pledged to organize similar training for farmers in the area, promoting regenerative agricultural methods and environmentally friendly practices, which not only yield better outputs but also safeguard the environment.

She emphasized that this approach is crucial in making agriculture appealing to the youth.

NHIS Renewal

The Atiwa West NPP Parliamentary Candidate has also spearheaded the renewal and registration of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) for over two thousand five hundred (2,500) constituents, predominantly the elderly, underscoring her commitment to their well-being.

Ms Korkor Asante highlighted that the health of her constituents is her foremost priority as a prospective MP.

However, she called upon the people of Atiwa West to support and vote for her as their next Member of Parliament and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as President in the upcoming general elections.

Together, she believes, they can effect transformative change in the constituency.

BY Daniel Bampoe