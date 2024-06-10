President Akufo-Addo Rejects Mahama ‘Clearing Agent’ Accusations

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has unequivocally rejected claims labelling him as a “clearing agent” in response to allegations of exonerating people involving in corruption.

This firm rebuttal comes in the wake of persistent accusations levelled against the President by former President John Mahama, who has repeatedly characterized Akufo-Addo as facilitating corruption within his administration.

In a resolute response to these accusations, President Akufo-Addo reiterated his administration’s unwavering commitment to upholding due process and adhering to the principles of justice in combatting corruption. Addressing the public during the commissioning of the new Law House in Accra on Monday, June 10, the President emphasized the significance of maintaining procedural fairness and legal norms in the fight against corruption.

Referring to former President Mahama’s criticisms, President Akufo-Addo stated, “I am sure we are all aware of the statement by the former president and perennial NDC presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama stigmatizing me as a clearing agent because for him mere allegation without more is enough to merit condemnation of an accused public official, especially one of my administration.”

The President went on to affirm his steadfast stance on adhering to due process and the principles of natural justice, declaring, “For my part and let me state it again for the record, I will not set aside due process and the rules of natural justice on the altar of the fight against corruption no matter how much opprobrium this position incurs for me.”

By Vincent Kubi