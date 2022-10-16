My Gov’t Fight Against Galamsey Unprecedented Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has described his administration’s fight against illegal mining, commonly called Galamsey, as unprecedented.

According to him, his government’s efforts to end galamsey have recently made the issue topical.

He said this when speaking at the Manhyia Palace where he paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as part of his 4-day tour to the Ashanti Region.

President Akufo-Addo reiterated that his government is committed and will do whatever it takes to end galamsey menace.

“No government has shown such commitment to the fight against galamsey than my government,” President Akufo-Addo said.

He seized the opportunity to debunk the assertion that his government has not initiated more projects in the Ashanti Region when it happens to be one of his political party strongholds to ensure development in the area.

For his part, the Asantehene urged the president to tell inhabitants in the Ashanti Region what he has done for them since assuming office, as part of his tour.

President Akufo-Addo visited the Boankra integrated logistics terminal, also known as the Boankra inland port, and inspected progress of work.

He will also inspect the Agenda 111 project at Kokoben.

The President spent the first day of the tour worshipping at the St. Cyprian Anglican Church in the Subin Constituency.

He also commissioned the Konongo Municipal Hospital in the Asante Akyem Central Constituency.

He is scheduled to inspect the Agenda 111 Hospital Project at Kokoben and commission the 30kv Kumasi-Bolgatanga Transmission line.

By Vincent Kubi