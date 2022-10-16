“32 Major Hospital Projects Ongoing In Ashanti Region” – Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, says his government, since 2017, has embarked on the construction and completion of some thirty-two (32) hospital projects in the Ashanti Region.

Speaking at the commissioning of the 60-bed Asante Akim Municipal Hospital on Sunday, 16th October 2022, as part of his 4-day working visit of the Ashanti Region, President Akufo-Addo stressed that “I am not referring to CHPS compounds and health centres, I am talking specifically about hospital projects”.

Under Agenda 111, the President noted that his government is constructing sixteen (16) district hospitals in Trede, Kokoben, Boamang, Nsuta Sekyere, Manso Adubia, Mankranso, Kwabenakwa, Barekese, Kodie, Asiwa, Akrofuom, Adugyama, Adansi Asokwa, Asokore Mampong, Bantama and Nyinahin, in addition to the construction of a psychiatric hospital in Onwe, in the Ejisu Municipality.

“There are five (5) hospitals being constructed by VAMED Engineering in Manso Nkwanta, Twedie, Sabronum, Drobonso and Suame. Under the EUROGET Project, initiated by the NPP under President Kufuor, the Akufo-Addo Government has seen to the completion of the Ahafo Ano North District Hospital in Tepa, and the Asante Akyem Hospital in Konongo. As I indicated earlier, the two hundred and fifty bed Ashanti Regional Hospital in Sewua, and the five hundred bed Military Hospital at Afari will be commissioned and completed next year,” he said.

The President continued, “Again, under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the construction of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Maternity and Children’s Block, which had stalled for forty-one (41) years, have been duly reactivated, and work is progressing steadily. We are also completing two district hospital projects in Fomena and Kumawu, which were inherited from the predecessor Government.”

He told the gathering that, very soon, work will commence on the construction of district hospitals at Offinso and Effiduase, as will work on the completion of Maternity Blocks at Tafo and Kumasi South Hospitals, and the construction of a residential facility at Abrepo for Kumasi South Hospital.

“As part of my tour of Ashanti, I will, on Wednesday, inspect ongoing work on the construction of a Trauma Hospital at Obuasi, which is being undertaken by Universal Hospital Group,” he stated.

Konongo Municipal Hospital

Commissioning the Asante Akim Hospital in Konongo, which is part of the “Ghana Hospital Project”, initiated by the Kufuor Government in 2008, and executed by EUROGET De-Invest S.A of Egypt, President Akufo-Addo indicated that this is the sixth Hospital he is commissioning under the Project.

“This Hospital has been long awaited in Konongo, and it is good that, today, the demand for a Municipal Hospital of quality has been realised. Residents and surrounding health facilities will now gain access to improved healthcare,” he said.

The “Ghana Hospital Project” involves the design, construction and equipping of one (1) Military Hospital, two (2) Regional Hospitals, and six (6) District Hospitals in Ghana, at a project cost of US$339 million. It falls under the broader objective of providing infrastructure for the delivery of effective healthcare to Ghanaians.

Other hospitals being constructed under this contract are the two hundred and fifty (250) bed Ashanti Regional Hospital at Sewua in the Bosomtwe District; the sixty (60) bed Municipal Hospital at Salaga in the East Gonja Municipality; and the five hundred (500) bed Military Hospital, under the Ministry of Defence at Afari, again, here in Ashanti. They are all expected to be commissioned before the end of 2023.

The Konongo Hospital has been constructed at a cost of thirty-five million, eight hundred and sixty-thousand United States dollars (US$35.86 million), and has been designed with several departments including administration; outpatient department (OPD); physiotherapy; pharmacy; radiology; laboratory; surgical suite (operation dep.); laundry; mortuary; medical waste department; general stores; ten (10) staff housing units; and a mini market.

The Hospital has been equipped with modern medical equipment, such as x-ray machines, ultrasound machines, fully equipped operating theatre, medical gases, and patient monitors. It also has a medical waste treatment plant, a power station, a water treatment plant, a central air conditioning system and an anaerobic sewerage treatment plant.

President Akufo-Addo reiterated the commitment of Government to improving access to essential and quality health services through the provision of the necessary health infrastructure, equipment and logistics, including the deployment of appropriate technology, as part of Government’s drive to attaining Universal Health Coverage (UHC).