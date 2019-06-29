‘My HIV/AIDS Drug Will Take Ghana To Places’

Brother Sammy

Gospel musician Brother Sammy has disclosed that his ‘Spiritual Divine Healing Water’, which he claims can cure HIV/AIDS, will make Ghana popular across the globe.

He said God revealed the drug to him, stressing the drug would eventually be approved by God and the Food & Drugs Authority (FDA) for having the potency to cure HIV/AIDS and other deadly diseases such as cancer, hypertension and others.

According to him, he wanted to be sure if, indeed, God wanted to him to manufacture a drug to cure HIV/AIDS and other diseases, hence the wait for the past three years before producing the product.

Controversial Drug

Brother Sammy was in the news for negative reasons recently after reports that he had been nabbed for selling a drug he claimed can cure HIV/AIDS.

Breaks Silence On Arrest

Commenting about the issue for the first time on radio, the musician said, “The FDA wanted me to assist them to investigate the drugs, so they came with the police just to invite me and I obliged.”

He added that the presence of the police doesn’t necessarily mean that he was apprehended.

The gospel musician pointed out that he has so far cooperated fully with the FDA regarding the potency of drugs, hinting that he would emerge triumphant after investigations.

“Whether they try the drugs on animals or human beings, the drugs will work perfectly because it was God who revealed the drug to me,” he said.

According to him, God has given him special powers to manufacture the ‘Spiritual Divine Healing Water’, but he would not disclose his secrets for obvious reasons.

Recent Miracle

He said he has been blessed with a healing power by God, and “I recently healed a child who was suffering from convulsion with just the name of Jesus.”

Replies Attackers

Brother Sammy said people who attacked him verbally over the ‘Spiritual Divine Healing Water’ “do not believe that a Ghanaian can have cure for the dreaded HIV/AIDS.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi