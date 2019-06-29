MUSIGA Elections Postponed

Obour, MUSIGA President

The leadership of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has postponed the election of its national executives for the union from June 26 to July 10, 2019.

In a statement issued in Accra, the Chairman of the National Elections Committee, Smart Nkansah, said the decision to postpone the election was based on feedback and complaints the committee had received in relation to the voters’ register for the electorate.

He also mentioned that the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana, charged with the supervision of the elections, was currently engaged with the limited registration of voters for the national elections for 2020.

He assured members of the union of fairness and that the committee was working hard to ensure free and fair elections to the satisfaction of all contestants.

The MUSIGA elections were scheduled for June 26 nationwide and it is the first time the union is exercising the universal suffrage for all card bearing members to exercise their franchise.

In all, eight candidates are contesting for the presidency, 1st and 2nd vice presidents and general secretary.

Three other positions – treasurer, organiser and welfare officer– are contested unopposed.