‘We Don’t Fear Cameroon’

Coach Kwasi Appiah

Coach Kwasi Appiah is optimistic his side will come good when they cross swords with their Cameroonian counterparts today. Kick-off is at 5:00pm.

The Black Stars managed a point in their group opener against Benin last Tuesday; leaving doubts in the minds of many regarding the team’s ability to clinch all points from Cameroon.

But Coach Appiah said ahead of the game that the Stars “have nothing but respect for Cameroon, yet no fear. We have a young team that is motivated to achieve and win against Cameroon. ”

Ghana is hoping to upset the defending champions who are leading the pack with three points to breathe life into their campaign.

Today’s AFCON Fixtures

Mauritania Vs Angola

Cameroun Vs Ghana (5pm)

Benin Vs Guinea Bissau (8pm)

Tomorrow’s Games

Burundi Vs Guinea (4pm)

Madagascar Vs Nigeria (4pm)

Zimbabwe Vs DR Congo (7pm)

Uganda Vs Egypt (7pm)