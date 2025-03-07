My Humble Advice For The New Foreign Minister

Today I would like to formally welcome our newly-appointed Foreign Minister, my good friend, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, to a productive and fruitful tenure.

Indeed, during the last Parliament, I had a generally cordial working relationship with the new Foreign Minister, when he was the Ranking Member for Foreign Affairs.

But it is public knowledge, that since his nomination, there have been some concerns expressed about the combative posture and feisty temperament of the new Minister, with some pointing out that this makes him unsuitable for the job of Ghana’s No.1 Diplomat.

However, while I agree with the overarching concerns about his temperament and abrasive style, I beg to differ with the specific point about his unsuitability for the job.

I believe that Okudzeto Ablakwa, with the right diplomatic guidance and adjustments in political posturing, can become an effective top diplomat for our country, Ghana.

This is due to my observation that, Okudzeto Ablakwa’s confrontational posture while in Opposition, was driven by his misconception about the role of the Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee.

As a result, he fought, opposed, alleged, wildly speculated, played mischief and accused, erroneously believing that as a member of the opposition, his remit was to oppose every Government initiative (regardless of it being in the national interest).

But as we all know, this abrasive, combative, and confrontational style has no place in the dignified international community of diplomats, where tact, restraint, cooperation, and compromise are paramount.

Therefore, in my humble capacity as a former diplomat and Deputy Foreign Minister, I would like to share a few insights and pieces of advice with our new Foreign Minister.

The world of diplomacy is a totally different environment from the charged, toxic, politically polarized atmosphere in the parliamentary chamber. Instead of fighting “the other side”, you will need the cooperation of ALL stakeholders, in order to achieve your foreign policy objectives.

This includes the career diplomats and bureaucrats at the Foreign Ministry, the Parliamentary Select Committee, our envoys in our various Missions abroad, multilateral and bilateral partners, former diplomats, the local diplomatic corps, civil society academia, etc.

For this reason, the Foreign Minister must be a tactful, diplomatic, respectful friend to ALL stakeholders, and enemy of none. Remember, you now represent ALL Ghanaians on the international stage, not a political party. So, for you, it cannot be business as usual, with your combative approach and pedestrian propaganda politics.

While some stakeholders, both local and foreign, may not always agree with you, it behoves you, as Foreign Minister, to seek cooperation and consensus at all times. You cannot afford to label any dissenting stakeholder as “the enemy”.

Remember, with the evolving geopolitical landscape, international diplomacy has become an even more complex pursuit.

It requires a deep understanding of the issues, an open mind, patience, tact, and above all, loyalty to the State above partisan interests. It also demands CONFIDENTIALITY, and both negotiation and mediation skills, in order to prevent or solve conflicts.

In pursuance of the NATIONAL INTEREST, I humbly suggest you assemble a NON-PARTISAN group of foreign policy advisors who will not flatter you, but be frank with you. And please listen to advice from career diplomats, bureaucrats, and various experts in international relations.

Our Foreign Service officers at the Ministry are very professional, and I am confident that they will give you the necessary professional support at all times.

International diplomacy can be a minefield sometimes. Be careful to mind your language, choosing your words very carefully, both on the local and on the international stage.

Be especially careful, in articulating Ghana’s foreign policy position, lest you be misquoted. The rule of thumb is: It is always better NOT to say something you should have said, than to say something you should NOT have said.

It is also prudent to tread carefully, and say less, during informal conversations with foreign diplomats. As you know, even a reckless slip of tongue by a Foreign Minister, when leaked to the media, can create an unnecessary diplomatic crisis.

Therefore, as Ghana’s No.1 diplomat, a personal policy of tact, confidentiality, and “no-drama” conduct, will ultimately serve the country better, than the populist rabble-rousing and sensationalism which has marked your politics to date. Uphold very high standards of integrity. Remember, international diplomacy is very different from local partisan politics, where propaganda, trickery, and false accusations are rife and which unfortunately your hallmark is. Without a demonstration of integrity and visible professionalism, the international diplomatic community will not take our Foreign Minister, and by extension Ghana, seriously. On the global stage, cooperation, compromise, concord, and confidentiality, will determine your success as Foreign Minister.

Be careful to maintain CONFIDENTIALITY, by desisting from putting into the public domain, confidential bilateral discussions, or classified information which may create tensions between countries, or jeopardize our national security. No more I have intercepted this document, am the on trail of this and that etc.

On the local front, I would advise a complete decoupling of yourself from the current ORAL exercise, as it runs contrary to your new political mandate as the diplomatic representative of ALL Ghanaians, both home and abroad.

The ORAL vendetta will ultimately cause you to be embroiled in divisive political drama, and attract negative publicity for our Foreign Minister, causing reputational damage to Ghana internationally.

Please bear in mind that NOWHERE in the world, is any Foreign Minister engaged simultaneously, in the persecution of his political enemies.

The writer Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, MP – Mampong & Former Dep. Foreign Minister writes