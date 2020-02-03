My Roads Won’t Be In Green Book – Nana

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has stated that roads which are under construction by his government will not be roads constructed in a green book but rather visible for Ghanaians to see and feel.

According to the president , his predecessor, former president John Mahama attacked him when he said that he could not see the unprecedented roads the NDC administration mentioned in their green book in 2016.

” Your Son in 2016 said he is responsible for the unprecedented infrastructure and when I said I don’t see the roads , he said I was asleep at the back of my car but now I know everybody in the country knows who was telling the truth,” he told Kpembewura on February 3, 2020.

Addressing the gathering at the Kpembewura’s palace when he paid a courtesy call on him , he assured the people of Salaga and the Savannah region that there will be massive infrastructural development in the region.

President Akufo-Addo assured the good people of Salaga that the Salaga-Makango road will be completed and will be visible for people to see.

The Roads Minister, Amoako Atta, addressing the people of Salaga at the Kpembewura palace indicated that government is working on 28 road projects in the Savannah region.

According to him, the 57km Tamale-Salaga road project handled by the E&P Limited owned by the brother of John Mahama which has been abandoned, has been a worrying issue for government and the people of Salaga.

He, however, assured that government will meet with management of E&P Limited to find a lasting solution to the problem regarding the abandoned road.

” The road is of an importance to government and I am arranging a meeting with the management of E&P to bring them back to work but if we are unable to reach an agreement we will terminate the contract and re-arward it”.

The paramount chief Kpembe , Kpembewura Haruna Bismark, thanked the president for his pro poor policies which have affected his people positively.

” For your work done so far we have no doubt in your ability and determination to transform this country,” he said.

He was grateful to the president for the Salaga Water Expansion Project .

The paramount chief of Kpembe, appealed to the president to ensure that the Tamale-Makango road is completed for easy movement of goods from the Savannah region to the south and vice versa.

FROM Eric Kombat, Kpembe