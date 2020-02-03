We’re Grateful for Salaga Water Project- Kpembewura To Nana

Salaga Water Projects

The paramount chief of Kpembe, Kpembewura Babanye Haruna Bismark, has praised president Nana Akufo-Addo for bringing to an end the water crisis in the East Gonja district of the Savannah region.

” Through your efforts , the people of Salaga are seeing water and I want to use this opportunity to thank you President Akufo-Addo,” he said.

According to him, the age old water crisis in salaga affected economic conditions of the people severely.

He indicated that the water expansion project is a sign of good things for the people of the East Gonja municipality.

The Kpembewura made this known when the president paid a courtesy call on him at the Kpembe palace on Monday, February 3, 2020.

President Akufo-Addo, addressing residents in Salaga in 2017 assured that the Salaga Water Plant will be incorporated into urban water supply system.

He gave the assurance that his government would address the numerous problems in Salaga to improve living standards in the area.

The Salaga Water Expansion project has a tank capacity of 85,000 gallons which will serve Salaga and its environs.

The GWCL is also constructing a booster station which will carry water from Kalande where two tanks have been placed to pump water to Kpembe where the new tank of 85,000 capacity has been constructed to serve the Salaga community.

The Ghana Water Company is putting up raw water pipeline (200m diameter HDPE) which covers 500meters stretch, replacing and upgrading the treated water pipelines which is 18km stretch.

The GWCL is also replacing the old pipelines with PVC (150mm diameter) which is 4km stretch with 668 pipes as distribution pipelines.

Residents of the East Gonja municipality who spoke to DGN Online, expressed their joy at the expansion of the salaga water project.

“We are happy that finally our water crisis has come to an end and it will help us expand and enhance our businesses in the municipality, ” a beneficiary said.

FROM Eric Kombat, Kpembe