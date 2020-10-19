Naa Ashorkor Self-Isolates After Contracting Covid-19

Naa Ashorkor

On-air personality (OAP), Naa Ashorkor, has gone into self-isolation after testing positive for Coronavirus.

She announced her diagnosis via Instagram.

She stated that on the instructions of her doctor, she was self-isolating at home.

“After not feeling “like myself”, on Thursday night,I did a Covid test and it came out positive.I am feeling okay, following doctor’s instructions and self isolating at home,” she stated.

A source closed to Ms Ashorkor told DGN Online it was not surprising that she has contracted the Coronavirus because “She mingles a lot.”

She has previously been a radio show host at StarrFM and JoyFM.

By Melvin Tarlue