Naa Ashorkor Shines In Spain

Naa Ashorkor performing live on stage

Ghanaian actress, Naa Ashorkor, showcased her incredible talent on the international stage, delivering an exciting performance in the Spanish monologue “5 Hours with Mario”.

Held at the iconic Centro Cultural Casa de Vacas in Madrid on September 11, the production, brought to life by Globe Productions, received rave reviews. Ashorkor’s portrayal of the conflicted widow Maria del Carmen earned her widespread praise from Spanish theatregoers.

Directed by Latif Abubakar and supported by a passionate team from Globe Productions, Naa Ashorkor tackled the emotionally charged monologue with grace and power, breathing new life into the complex narrative originally penned by renowned Spanish author Miguel Delibes.

The performance marked a monumental moment for the actress and African theatre on the global stage.

Cinco horas con Mario (Five Hours with Mario), first published in 1966, is one of Delibes’ most significant works. The novel, which reflects the sociopolitical tensions of post-Franco Spain, offers a haunting and reflective narrative. It tells the story of Maria del Carmen, a widow who spends the night beside the body of her late husband, Mario, recounting their life together while airing out her grievances.

Through her monologue, Maria reveals her frustrations with Mario’s idealism, their lacklustre marriage, and the shifting tides of Spain’s cultural landscape. The complexity of the role required an actress who could deftly navigate the nuances of the narrative, and Naa Ashorkor did just that.