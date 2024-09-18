Drill, Rosey Sail In Luxury Cruise Ship

In what was considered a display of fan loyalty and devotion not seen in years, Ghana’s reality TV stars Emmanuel Ankrah (Drill), and Rose Owusu Konadu (Rosey), went on a well-sponsored three-day cruise aboard the world’s largest cruise ship, Genting’s Dream Cruises.

This was fully sponsored by a devoted 26-member SLG fanbase, a voyage meant to seal the love which Drill and Rosey have mustered since their days in Perfect Match Xtra Season 2.

Although the couple did not win the show, they certainly have won the hearts of the fans because the three-day luxury trip alone was well over $4,000.

And that is an understatement, as Drill and Rosey were treated to a grand adventure across three magnificent countries: Singapore, Bali, and Malaysia.

In what has been an unprecedented international trip, the two have become the first-ever reality TV couple to enjoy such a heavily sponsored trip.

Even more so, their fans showed generosity beyond these dream holidays. Aside from the international trips, other high-end presents showered on them included the latest Apple laptops, iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple Smart Watches, and even professional videography equipment for Drill.

Drill and Rosey both have their own careers. Drillex have generously supported Drill by gifting him expensive equipment to kick-start his career as a videographer and photographer. Meanwhile, Rosey is on the rise as a journalist. To make the gifts even more sensational, the fans gifted them cash in cedis, pounds, and dollars.

The couple’s fanbase—spanning countries like Liberia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Tanzania, the USA, the UK, and, of course, Ghana—has shown relentless support.

With Perfect Match Xtra Season 2 wrapped up, despite Drill and Rosey not claiming the official title in the reality show, they have surely come out winners in the real world.

The fact that the gifts, love, and support from their fans keep on coming just goes to show that this dynamic duo is here to stay in the headlines for a long time.

But that is just the appetizer for what is in store for Drill and Rosey, whose fandom hailed them as an international sensation. And with their super devoted fanbase behind them, it cannot get any rosier for this much-loved couple.