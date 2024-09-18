Yvonne Chaka Chaka Headlines 2024 African Legends Night

Momentum and excitement begin to pick up as tickets for the highly-anticipated 2024 African Legends Night officially hit the market for sale.

This year’s edition is poised to make history with an exceptional lineup of Yvonne Chaka Chaka, the hiplife legend, Okyeame Kwame, highlife icon, George Jahraa, and Adane Best.

These legends, each with their unique style and musical influence, will captivate the audience in an unforgettable night of music and celebration.

Powered by Global Media Alliance, the event will take place on October 5 at the Grand Arena Dome of the Accra International Conference Centre.

With Yvonne Chaka Chaka, also known as the “Princess of Africa,” leading the lineup, excitement is already building as fans anticipate a night filled with timeless hits, rich cultural expressions, and a celebration of Africa’s musical heritage.

Ghanaian legends George Jahraa and Adane Best, both well-known for their contributions to Ghanaian music, will add an element of nostalgia and national pride to the night.

Meanwhile, Okyeame Kwame, the “Rap Doctor,” promises to bring a fresh, dynamic energy to the event, representing the hiplife generation of Ghanaian music.

Tickets are now available for purchase – GH¢450 for single, and GH¢800 for double, which can be bought at Airport Shell, YFM Legon City Mall, Silverbird Cinemas, and Global Media Alliance, and online via egotickets and shortcode *713*33*20#.

Since its inception, the event has paid tribute to Africa’s finest musicians, providing a platform for seasoned artistes and emerging talents to connect with audiences across generations.

It has featured some of the continent’s most celebrated artistes, including Hugh Masekela, Femi Kuti, Freddie Meiway, Kanda Bongoman, Amakye Dede and Daddy Lumba among others.