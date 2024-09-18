‘We’re Embarking On Strike’

Rodri

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has suggested players are “close” to going on strike because of concerns over their increasing workload.

The Spain midfielder played 63 games for club and country last season in a campaign that didn’t finish until the Euro 2024 final on July 14.

He’s facing even more games this season with City taking part in the expanded Champions League and the revamped Club World Cup, which begins in June.

Asked whether the hectic schedule could lead to players going on strike, Rodri said: “I think we are close to that, it is easy to understand. I think it’s something general. I think if you ask any player he will say the same, it is not the opinion of Rodri or whatever.

“I think it’s the general opinion of the players. And if it keeps this way, there will be a moment where we have no other option, I really think but let’s see.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen, but it’s something that worries us because we are the guys that suffer.”

Top international players competing in the Champions League and Club World Cup could end up playing as many as 85 games this season. Rodri has averaged more than 50 club games a year since joining City in 2019, but the 28-year-old says that’s already too many.