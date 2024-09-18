Tottenham Boss Defends ‘Bragging Rights’

Ange Postecoglou

Tottenham Hotspur manager, Ange Postecoglou, has defended his comment about “always” winning trophies in his second season – and says he is “amazed” and “confused” by negative reaction.

The 59-year-old made the remark following Spurs’ 1-0 home defeat by north London rivals Arsenal on Sunday.

He told Sky Sports: “I’ll correct myself – I don’t usually win things, I always win things in my second year. Nothing’s changed.”

Speaking on Tuesday before Spurs’ Carabao Cup tie at Coventry, the former Celtic boss said: “It’s amazing, isn’t it? I just stated a fact. Am I supposed to just lie or just say it never happened?

“But do you really think it’s me sort of boasting?

“It’s just confusing to me that people are making a big deal out of something. I’m not sure how I’m supposed to answer something that is true.

“I’ve just said something that’s true, and it seems like it’s upset a lot of people for some reason.”

Spurs finished fifth in the Premier League after a drop in form in the second half of last season, and are 13th this campaign with one win in four.