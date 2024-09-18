Vision FC Coach Lauds Trio

Nana Agyemang

Vision FC coach, Nana Agyemang, has lauded the impact of experienced trio, Issah Kuka, Nicholas Mensah and Elijah Addai following his side’s victory over Accra Lions in the Ghana Premier League.

The newcomers secured their first-ever win in the domestic topflight after a 2-0 victory at the Accra Stadium on Monday, September 16, 2024.

Late goals in each half from Elijah Addai and Emmanuel Kyei Baffour proved key to Vision’s success.

According to Nana Agyemang, Addai, Kuka and Mensah were recruited to add their experience to a very young Vision team.

“They are three; we have Nicholas from Legon Cities, who won the league with Wa All Stars and he has also played and captained Legon Cities. So we only brought in three players who have played in the Ghana Premier League and there were those who also qualified the team from the Division One League,” he said after the game.

“We also have kids from the Colts and Division Two players, so it is a very good mixture.

“Nicholas is a centre back, so he is making sure the backline is set whenever we lose the ball, and then we have Issah Kuka up there trying to hold the ball and bring people into play. So pretty much we have recruited to put these boys in vantage areas where they will be able to bring their experience to the fore,” he added.

Vision FC will host Legon Cities on matchday three of the Ghana Premier League.