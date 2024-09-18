CAF Chief Express Worry… Over Teams Playing Away From Home

Patrice Motsepe

Confederation of African Football (CAF) President, Patrice Motsepe, has expressed frustration over national teams playing outside their countries due to inadequate facilities.

His comments come after CAF banned Ghana from hosting home matches at the Baba Yara Stadium, the country’s only approved venue, due to the poor condition of the pitch.

This decision places Ghana among several nations forced to play outside their borders, and Motsepe was vocal in his criticism during a CAF meeting in Kenya, which Ghana Football Association President (GFA) President Kurt Okraku attended.

Speaking at a press briefing in Nairobi, Motsepe said, “Nothing frustrates me more than a national team or club side having to play home matches outside.”

He emphasised the importance of playing in front of home fans, stating, “You can’t grow football if the national teams or club sides aren’t playing in front of their home fans.”

Motsepe also underscored CAF’s efforts to ensure countries have at least one stadium fit to host category C games: “Our conversations in every country is to make sure there is at least one stadium capable of hosting a CAF category C game.”

Ghana will face Sudan in a crucial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying doubleheader in October, with Togo or Cote d’Ivoire as potential venues for their “home” match.