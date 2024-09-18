Bawumia Defy Rains • To Campaign In NDC Stronghold

Vice President Bawumia yesterday showed how determined he is to win the 2024 general elections.

This was when he defied the heavy downpour at one of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) stronghold at Ashaiman yesterday to campaign.

Bawumia who is the Flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) had travelled with his campaign team on their bus from Kpone to Ashaiman to campaign.

But even before he could arrive at Ashaiman, the clouds had started gathering, threatening to rain.

Just when the team got to Ashaiman, it started raining, thereby raising eyebrows how the man will step out of the bus to undertake his scheduled engagements, including the usual ‘stakeholder meeting’, ‘meet and greet’ and ‘youth connect’.

But like McFadden & Whitehead said in their ‘Aint No Stopping Us Now song ‘ _…we won’t let nothin’ hold us back

We’re putting ourselves together We’re polishing up our act If you felt we’ve been held down before I know you’ll refuse to be held down anymore”

Dr. Bawumia thus defied wishes for him to reschedule the meetings, venturing out of the packed bus and walked in the rains with his nicely knitted blue and white traditional smock to the surprise of many and like a commander of an army ordered his men to follow him to the battle ground.

His handlers could not help but follow suit as he went deep into the Zenu market exchanging pleasantries with market women drenched in water.

Surprised as they were some of the market stood in awe that a man of his stature will walk in the rains to talk and exchange pleasantries with them, promising to vote for him come December 7 when the country head for the polls amidst chants of ‘it is possible!’

One trader was almost in tears narrating how the introduction of the Free Senior High School policy by the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led NPP government has saved she and her poor husband the hustle of paying for two of their wards secondary education, describing President Akufo-Addo as a Messiah and the policy an ‘agyenkwa’ literally translated as life saver!

When he got the opportunity to speak at various fora from Kpone through Ashaiman to Krowor constituencies, Dr. Bawumia defended his record as a champion of the rights and privileges of the poor and vulnerable in society.

For him, that has always been his ultimate goal in politics.

This goal, according to the Vice President has been his major drive towards the implementation of initiatives that will cushion them in Ghana.

“My heart is about supporting the poor and supporting the vulnerable in our society. The don’t usually have a voice, they are weak, they don’t know anybody; the poor suffer a lot because they don’t have anybody and so if you look at my track record in government, and even before government, you will see that many of the things that I try to do, I am trying to lift up the poor, lift up the the vulnerable…,” he said.

His desire to be the patron of Lepers Aide Ghana and the decision to make dialysis free for persons below the age of 18 and above 60 years, he added, are clear examples of how deeply he thinks about the welfare of the less privileged in society.

“Today, I find myself as the patron of the Lepers Aide Ghana because the most excluded people in our society are the lepers. People don’t want to even touch them, people want to keep them away but they are very loved people in the yes of God, so I dedicated part of my life to helping the lepers in Ghana…,” he stated.

The digitalization drive which he has been and still embarking on, he added, forms part of the process to eliminating the ‘to whom you know ‘ syndrome which has in several ways pinned the poor down in society.

He explained that, when using the phone to access any of the services like passport application, ECG purchasing app, Ghana.gov among others you wouldn’t have to deal with middle men to pay bribe which the poor might not be able to pay hence their inability to have those services.

Dr Bawumia was of the firm conviction that, Ghana under his presidency will be delightful for the citizens with his major innovative policies that will make life easy for all especially the less privileged in society.

