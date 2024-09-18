All Set For GOWA 2024 Edition

The stage is set for this year’s Ghana Outstanding Women Awards, slated for the Wesley Towers, Accra this Saturday.

Women who have distinguished themselves in their respective fields by way of impacting their communities would be rewarded and celebrated on the night.

Themed “The role of women in the sustainable of peace”, the event is

expected to draw large crowd from far and near

And on the bill to thrill patrons is artiste, Kurl Songs.

This year’s theme was carefully selected, with peace as the overriding denominator, taking into account ; it is an election year.

CEO of ASKOF Productions, organizers of the event, Afua Asantewaa O. Aduonum, known in traditional circles as Nana Afua Asantewaa Anomatsewaa I, has stated that plans are far advanced to give deliver yet another spectacular event.

“Come Saturday at the plush Wesley Towers in Accra, we will be celebrating and honoring women, who have blessed their communities with their works and projects, “said the Development queen mother.

She added ” We do this to encourage women to do more, when our communities are developed, it shapes our children, when our children are shaped, we have a better and a stronger nation.”

Nominees from various spheres of life will be rewarded for their efforts in the year under review.

Celebrated media personality, Nathaniel Attoh, who hosted the 6th edition (last year) will be the emcee for this year’s event.