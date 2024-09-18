Bibiani Gets New Minerals Commission Edifice

Abu Jinapor supported by Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, chairperson Minerals Commission and Ogyeahoho Gyebi, Omanhene of Bibiani and President of National House of Chiefs

As part of the ongoing efforts to decentralize the Minerals Commission, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has commissioned a modern office equipped with the latest technology at Bibiani to oversee exploration in the Bibiani/Anhwiaso/Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region and beyond.

The newly constructed office, which is a further validation of the government’s commitment to decentralization of the Minerals Commission, will see the commission provide effective oversight in the Western North Region and beyond.

Addressing a gathering of traditional authorities, management, and staff of the Minerals Commission and residents of the district, the Minister underscored the importance of a magnificent building to the efficient regulation of mining activities in the Western North Region.

He outlined specific features of the new office that make an ideal hub for mining-related activities in the area and charged the staff of the commission in the area to live up to the set expectations of the commission.

The inadequacy of the Office became even more apparent following the internal restructuring of the Minerals Commission, which necessitated increasing services at the Regional and District Offices, such as cartography, survey, community relations, and environmental protection, among others.

“Nananom, Ladies, and Gentlemen, with three large-scale mining operations within this Municipality at Awaso, Bibiani, and Chirano, it became necessary to secure a more conducive working space for the Commission to effectively regulate mining operations in this area, and to provide the full spectrum of mining-related monitoring services, not just for small scale mining, but, also, large scale mining operations, and ensure the successful implementation of the minerals diversification policy through the promotion of economic and industrial minerals. With two Satellite Offices in Nkwawie and Juaboso, I do not doubt that this Office will live up to its mandate,” he said.

Jinapor used the opportunity to reiterate the government’s zero tolerance for illegal small-scale mining, noting that the government has made commitments to rid the mining space of any illegality, particularly mining activities that happen close to forest reserves and river bodies.

“I want to use this opportunity to reaffirm the Government’s unflinching commitment to the fight against this canker, which, undoubtedly, threatens our very existence. This commitment, we have demonstrated through several initiatives such as the declaration of water bodies as Red Zones for mining, the suspension of reconnaissance, prospecting, and/or exploration in Forest Reserves, except in exceptional circumstances, the introduction of Operation Halt II with the mandate to decommission equipment used in illegal mining, the ban on the manufacture, sale or dealing in changfans, the introduction of mercury-free Gold Katchas, retooling of the Inspectorate Division of the Minerals Commission, introduction of the National Alternative Employment and Livelihood Programme (NAELP), and the training of judges to ensure strict enforcement of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), as amended by Act 995.

“Despite these measures, some nation-wreckers, motivated by their selfish interests, continue to destroy our water bodies and Forest Reserves. We are aware that what we are dealing with is money, and the cartels involved will always try to find ways of outwitting us. But we will not relent in our efforts; we will continue to adopt the necessary measures to protect our water bodies, environment, and Forest Reserves.

The Chairperson of the Commission, Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, in her remarks, noted that the state-of-the-art edifice is expected to address service delivery challenges that small-scale miners within the Bibiani-Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality face as well as facilitate the monitoring and compliance role of the Commission.

Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, Paramount Chief of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional area and President of the National House of Chiefs, commended the government for its effort in addressing illegal small-scale mining in the country.

He urged traditional authorities across the country to rise and help save the country’s mining resources from the harmful activities of illegal miners

The Bibiani Minerals Commission office has become the third modernized office unveiled within the last four months.

Works are ongoing for the construction of offices in Kumasi, Tamale, and Bole, with expectations rife that they will be completed by November 2024.

-BY Daniel Bampoe