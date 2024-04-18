Naa Okromo To Be Released Today … Parents To Sign Bond

In a significant development, Naa Okromo, the 15-year-old girl at the center of a recent child marriage case, will be released to her parents today.

This decision comes after a directive issued by the Attorney General, following a thorough psychological and medical evaluation which confirmed that Naa Okromo is not pregnant.

The Minister Designate for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Dakoa Newman, announced this development during a press conference. Expressing the government’s stance on the matter, Ms. Newman stated that the Attorney General has issued an interim report, dated April 18, 2024, advising that Naa Okromo should be released to her parents, in accordance with Sections 2 and 5 of the Children’s Act.

In the best interest of the child, the Attorney General recommended that Naa Okromo be reunited with her family pending their complete review of the docket. Therefore, Naa Okromo is expected to be back with her family today, April 18, 2024, once her parents have signed a bond ensuring her well-being.

This decision comes after concerns were raised when the Office of the Gborbu-Wulomo, Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII, announced during a press briefing on April 12, 2024, that they were expecting Naa Okromo’s arrival to commence the performance of traditional rites on April 14, 2024, preceding the Homowo festivities.

Child marriage remains a contentious issue in many parts of the world, including Ghana, where this case took place.

The government’s action in this instance reflects a commitment to protect the rights and welfare of young girls, ensuring that they can have a safe and healthy childhood.

By Vincent Kubi